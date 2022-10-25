The State College Police Department requested the public's help Monday in identifying a male involved in a suspicious activity investigation at 7:59 p.m. Sunday on the 600 block of South Allen Street.

According to a resident in the area, the man was allegedly seen staring into the neighbor's home through the windows on the porch, which the neighbor saw in Ring doorbell footage.

The resident said when they watched their Ring footage, the man was allegedly masturbating while watching the neighbors in their living room through the window on their porch.

The release said the man is described as White, in his 30s with brown hair and was last seen wearing a light-colored T-shirt, baggy shorts and sandals. The resident confirmed that the man in the release was the same man seen in the footage.

SCPD said the only information it will provide is what was initially sent in the release.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip line on its website.

