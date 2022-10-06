The State College Police Department requested the public's assistance Thursday in identifying alleged suspects in a break-in and theft.

According to the press release, a male and female were allegedly involved in a break-in and theft of cash from a Skills machine at the Uni-Mart on South Atherton Street on Sept. 30.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through its website.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Penn State students discuss their experiences with landlords With over 46,000 undergraduate students at Penn State's main campus, 38,000 students live of…