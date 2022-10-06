State College Police

a State College Police car sits outside of an apartment complex located on Bradley Avenue on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in State College, PA.

The State College Police Department requested the public's assistance Thursday in identifying alleged suspects in a break-in and theft.

According to the press release, a male and female were allegedly involved in a break-in and theft of cash from a Skills machine at the Uni-Mart on South Atherton Street on Sept. 30.

Break-in, Theft

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through its website.

