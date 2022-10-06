The State College Police Department requested the public's assistance Thursday in identifying alleged suspects in a break-in and theft.
According to the press release, a male and female were allegedly involved in a break-in and theft of cash from a Skills machine at the Uni-Mart on South Atherton Street on Sept. 30.
Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through its website.
