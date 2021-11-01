The State College Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest allegedly involved with a burglary.

The male allegedly entered Zeta Beta Tau Fraternity at 4:14 a.m. on Oct. 30 and damaged items with a baseball bat.

According to State College police, there is "no articulable evidence" this incident is connected to the armed robbery reported Sunday.

The SCPD encouraged anyone with information on the suspect to call the department at 814-234-7150 or send an anonymous tip through its website.

