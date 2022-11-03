A State College female crossed into an opposing travel lane and collided head-on with a tract trailer on North Atherton Street at Hillcrest Avenue early Thursday morning, according to State College police.

The 28-year-old female was found unconscious at the scene, the State College Police Department release said.

The tractor trailer was driven by a 63-year-old male, who was not injured after the crash, the release said.

SCPD assisted Centre Life Link Emergency Medical Services in "extracting" the female from the vehicle.

The woman sustained "serious injuries" and was flown to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Altoona for treatment, where she did regain consciousness, according to the release.

State College police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, via email or submit an anonymous tip on its website.

MORE COPS COVERAGE

Penn State reports 6th sexual offense of fall semester Penn State reported its sixth sexual offense of the fall semester at 5:49 p.m. on Wednesday,…