State College Police announced the department identified the owner of the vehicle allegedly connected to the armed robbery on Sunday, according to a release Tuesday.

Sunday, Penn State University Police and Public Safety reported a dangerous person near the Fullington bus station via a University Park Alert.

The SCPD released a statement Monday asking for public assistance in identifying the operator and owner of the vehicle, which was at the scene of the armed robbery.

The suspect was allegedly a Black male in his 30's to 40's between 6 foot and 6-foot-1. According to SCPD, he was allegedly approximately 230 pounds, had a salt and pepper beard and was wearing a black disposable face mask.

He was last seen "wearing a black hoodie with the hood up and zipped to the chin and white lettering on the front," the SCPD said. He was allegedly wearing black pants, and the whites of the suspect's eyes were "jaundiced."

RELATED