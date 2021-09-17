State College Police Department announced it will be partnering with State College Assembly of God, among other local agencies, to help provide over 500 people with meals during the holiday season, according to a release.

The care packages will be donated to individuals and families who would not be able to afford Thanksgiving or holiday meals, the release said.

SCPD is asking those able to in the Centre County region to donate items based on a list on its website.

Donations can be dropped off at the State College Assembly of God as well as several police departments in the local area on the website.

