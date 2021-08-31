The State College Police Department said it is seeking help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run motor vehicle crash on Sunday at 1:15 a.m.

A red four-door Ford Fiesta car allegedly sustained “damage” on the driver’s side, according to SCPD.

The incident occurred in front of Stage West on the 400 block of East College Avenue, and the vehicle allegedly sideswiped two vehicles parked along the side of the road, according to SCPD.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is encouraged to contact the State College Police Department at (814)-234-7150, the SCPD said.

