The State College Police Department is searching for a silver Honda CRV allegedly involved in a hit and run crash on Tuesday, Sept. 7, with damage on the right front of the vehicle, according to a release.

The crash occurred between approximately 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the parking lot of 456 Beaver Avenue, and the vehicle was last seen heading East on Beaver Avenue.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact at 814-234-7150, by email or to submit an anonymous tip, according to the release.

