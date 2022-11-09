The State College Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying three individuals involved in an alleged assault, according to a Monday press release.

On Sunday at approximately 1:17 a.m. at the 400 block of East Calder Way, a 22-year-old male was walking when a verbal altercation occurred with four males, according to the release. The altercation then became physical.

The man was “punched, knocked to the ground and kicked,” according to the release. The alleged suspects fled the scene, and left the man with a "head injury."

The man was taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and is reported to be in "stable condition," the release said.

State College Police requested anyone with information to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip on its website.

