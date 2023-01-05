Police Vehicles

The State College Police Department requested the public's assistance Thursday in identifying an individual involved in an alleged physical altercation, according to a release.

The male was involved in a physical altercation with staff at The Lion's Den bar at 1:40 a.m on Dec. 11, 2022, resulting in injuries to a staff member, according to the release.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through its website.

