The State College Police Department reported a vehicle crash on Wednesday on the Mount Nittany Expressway.

The crash occurred at 5:04 p.m. in the area of East College Avenue, according to SCPD.

SCPD urges community members to "use caution" as emergency personnel enter the area.

RELATED

Theta Delta Chi fraternity placed on interim suspension following alleged misconduct The Sigma Triton Chapter of Theta Delta Chi fraternity was placed on interim suspension Nov.…