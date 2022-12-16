The State College Police Department is investigating the death of a 36-year-old State College resident, according to a release.

A call was made to a residence on Oakhurst Lane where the deceased male was found, according to a release. The cause of death is still pending with an active investigation.

There is no known threat to the community. Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is urged to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip on its website.

