State College Police Department confirms Penn State student death a result of 11th story apartment fall

The State College Police Department and the Centre County Coroner's Office released additional information Friday regarding the death of Penn State student Justine Gross.

Gross, 19, was reported missing on the evening of Nov. 11, after last being seen on the evening of Nov. 10, according to a release.

SCPD confirmed Gross' death was a result of a fall inside an 11th floor solid waste disposal chute at 456 E. Beaver Avenue into a waste receptacle on the ground floor, which occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, according to the release.

SCPD was notified of her disappearance at 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Her body was located by police officers at the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority transfer station in College Township at 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 12, the release said.

SCPD said it is using eyewitness, video and forensic evidence, which suggest Gross was alone on the 11th floor Nov. 10. The investigation is "still ongoing" but appears to be "accidental in nature," the release said.

The Centre County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death pending final lab testing results and information obtained throughout the investigation, the release said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact SCPD at (814) 234-7150, by email or by submitting an anonymous tip.

Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers said in a statement Penn State is “heartbroken for the family and friends” of Gross and said the university offers its “condolences to all who knew and loved her.”

Powers encouraged anyone who may need assistance “dealing with this tragic incident” to contact Penn State Counseling and Psychological Services.