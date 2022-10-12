On Wednesday night, a car flipped on East Beaver Avenue in front of Canyon Pizza, causing State College police to close the road for just over an hour.

State College police have closed East Beaver Avenue due to a car flipping over.For the @DailyCollegian pic.twitter.com/ztnPn4vFrF — Olivia Estright (@OliviaEstright) October 13, 2022

According to Sgt. John Tlumac, no one was injured, and the crash was "very mild." A tow truck came around 8:30 p.m. to flip the car and remove it.

"It looked worse than it was," Tlumac said.

SCPD said it does not yet know what caused the accident.

