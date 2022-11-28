On Saturday, State College Police witnessed a white male, later identified as Timothy Rossetti, “staggering” alongside the road, according to court documents.

Officers reported seeing Rossetti attempt to open the driver side door of a pickup truck. After an "unsuccessful" attempt, Rossetti walked toward the McQuaide Blasko Attorneys at Law building.

An officer reported that Rossetti was “visibly intoxicated” with a “strong odor” of an alcoholic beverage, "glassy eyes and slurred speech," according to court documents.

The officer questioned Rossetti about how much he drank, and Rosssetti responded with “‘clearly not enough.’”

SCPD said it dispatched Emergency Medical Services to the location due to Rossetti’s condition.

After evaluation, it was determined that it was safe for Rossetti to be released to his brother, according to court documents.

According to the complaint, Rossetti's brother said he was uncomfortable taking responsibility of him due to Rossetti's "aggressive" behavior.

EMS then decided it would be unsafe to release Rossetti and transported him to Mount Nittany Medical Center, the complaint said.

Rossetti refused to exit the family member's car and was put under arrest for public intoxication, according to court documents.

Rossetti was placed in handcuffs and seated on the ambulance litter, then transported to the hospital.

At Mount Nittany Medical Center, Rossetti continued to act "in a belligerent manner," refused to calm down, disturbed other patients with yelling and acted aggressively towards security, according to court documents.

An attending physician determined Rossetti needed to be "physically and chemically sedated," the complaint said.

While a Mount Nittany Medical Center security officer assisted with restraining Rossetti, Rossetti bit the officer's finger, causing an injury, according to court documents.

