The State College Police Department requested the public's assistance Friday to identify a suspect that allegedly posted "extremist stickers" in downtown State College, according to a press release.

The suspect allegedly posted the stickers on public streetlights and traffic signal poles early in the morning on Sept. 20, according the press release.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through its website.