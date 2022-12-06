The State College Police Department arrested a State College resident, Letra Renninger, after “intentionally” driving a vehicle into the wrong lane of traffic and striking three vehicles at the intersection of South Atherton Street and South Allen Street on Tuesday morning, according to a release.

After striking the vehicles, Renninger continued southbound on South Atherton Street and ran into the back of a parked tractor trailer in the parking lot of Facia Luna, the release said.

The roadway was closed for several hours during the investigation by State College police and for cleanup.

The incident resulted in "several minor injuries and disabling damage to the vehicles," according to a release. Renninger was transported to the Centre County Booking Center for arraignment by Magisterial District Judge Gillette-Walker.

Renninger was charged with six felony counts of aggravated assault, three misdemeanor counts of simple assault and three misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, court documents said.

Renninger was also charged with two felony and one misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief, court documents said.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is urged to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, via email or submit an anonymous tip through its website.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

State College Police seek assistance in identifying alleged Goodwill theft suspect The State College Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying an …