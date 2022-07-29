Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, State College nonprofit Strawberry Fields has built its reputation on serving the needs of the intellectually disabled and mentally ill, according to Chief Executive Officer Cindy Pasquinelli.

A group of parents started Strawberry Fields on a farm in Yarnell, Pennsylvania, in 1972, Pasquinelli said.

The parents “wanted to create alternatives in the community for their family members who had a variety of disabilities,” she said.

Pasquinelli said Strawberry Fields was founded at a time when institutionalization in a state-operated facility was still ordinary for both children and adults with disabilities.

The expansion of Strawberry Fields coincided with the gradual decline of institutionalization, Pasquinelli said, with Pennsylvania closing many institutions in the center of the state.

Many have realized that temporary care of disabilities and mental illnesses is better than permanent care, Pasquinelli said.

“Everything that Strawberry Fields stands for has been about integrating people with disabilities into the community and recognizing the gifts that each of those individuals has,” Pasquinelli said.

Strawberry Fields’ residential services have been its “bread and butter” for most of its history, according to Pasquinelli. The organization currently has 11 homes for adults with disabilities and three for adults with mental illnesses.

About 50 clients are currently enrolled in Strawberry Fields’ residential services, according to Pasquinelli. Combining all of its services, Pasquinelli estimated Strawberry Fields serves about 700 clients and their families.

Fran McDermid, the director of mental health at Strawberry Fields, said the residential services often assist people going into or out of prison or hospitals.

“[Strawberry Fields’ clients] are there to learn the skills that are needed to live independently, whether it's socialization, medication management, gaining employment or a combination of all those in order to transition out of the program and into the community,” McDermid said.

Pasquinelli said Strawberry Fields also has an “early intervention program” — serving infants and toddlers with developmental delays.

More recently, Pasquinelli said Strawberry Fields started two retail stores that employ people with intellectual disabilities and mental illnesses, Scraps & Skeins and the Good Day Cafe.

Scraps & Skeins is a thrift shop for sewing, knitting, crocheting and quilting materials, according to McDermid, while Good Day Cafe functions as a coffee shop.

The idea for Scraps & Skeins came from Ellen Campbell, a Strawberry Fields board member. Pasquinelli said Campbell visited Cornell University, and she saw a thrift store there, SewGreen, based on recycling old fabric and yarn.

Campbell, who has always been a seamstress, started Scraps & Skeins with other volunteers in 2015. It now employs six people with mental illnesses, according to McDermid, and the rest are volunteers.

McDermid said the shop is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and one Saturday per month.

There is an “underground culture,” McDermid said, of people who create items out of donations that Scraps & Skeins has received.

McDermid said some patrons of the thrift store have generations of family who had collected material for decades. Happy to give the material away, they have rented trailers to transport it to Scraps & Skeins.

Pasquinelli said seeing the success of Scraps & Skeins gave Strawberry Fields the confidence to start Good Day Cafe.

She said the support from the community has allowed both Scraps & Skeins and the Good Day Cafe to prosper.

“Every purchase supports a job for a person with a disability,” Pasquinelli said.

McDermid was also the former director of program operations for Good Day Cafe and Scraps & Skeins.

According to McDermid, Roy Love, a State College chiropractor and friend of Pasquinelli, got the idea for Good Day Cafe when he visited Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a similar coffee shop in North Carolina that also employs those with disabilities.

Strawberry Fields then won the $100,000 Centre Inspires grant from the Centre Foundation, which helped Strawberry Fields spread the word about the upcoming cafe, she said.

Once the goal with the cafe was spread, McDermid said the State College community played a large role in helping to build the shop, donating much of the materials and labor needed to build the cafe.

For example, AccuWeather’s marketing team helped design the cafe’s name and logo free of charge, McDermid said.

McDermid said America’s Carpet Outlet donated the flooring and tiles for walls. A former Strawberry Fields client’s brother, who works for Sherwin-Williams, donated paint.

Because of the Centre Inspires grant and the “generosity of the community,” McDermid said the Good Day Cafe was able to open debt free.

Much of Strawberry Fields’ funding comes from the state and federal government, which licenses its residential programs, according to Andrea Cook, Strawberry Fields’ chief financial officer.

However, she said funding for Scraps & Skeins and Good Day Cafe is based solely on sales and donations.

Cook also said before the retail stores, Strawberry Fields’ community outreach was rather limited.

“The Good Day Cafe and Scraps & Skeins really gave us the platform to promote Strawberry Fields and let the community know of all the services that we provide,” Cook said.

Strawberry Fields also partners with other nonprofits through Centre County United Way to help spread its mission, she said.

“We all try to work together,” Cook said. “It takes a village sometimes to meet all the needs.”

McDermid said the mental health services of Strawberry Fields involve a system of “blended case management,” which helps children and adults wherever they live, in addition to the residential services.

Clients of Strawberry Fields may also take advantage of its Fairweather Lodge program, where about four individuals live in a house together with no Strawberry Fields staff.

Residents of the program “pool their resources” to be able to afford the house and live independently, McDermid said.

According to McDermid, Fairweather Lodge residents also serve as “mentors” to each other and support each other’s mental health by “making sure they're taking their medication, attending appointments, keeping busy and keeping mentally healthy as well.”

Pasquinelli said the coronavirus pandemic has been “very difficult,” particularly for the residential programs.

She said keeping Strawberry Fields’ staffers engaged was hard. Many of them were sick and had to be isolated. Their engagement was made all the more important because clients were not as able to care for themselves medically, she said.

Strawberry Fields has also suffered from a lack of new applicants for work, Pasquinelli said.

“It’s a great place to work,” Pasquinelli said. “We take very good care of our people.”

Cook described Strawberry Fields as a “family,” with a mission of empowering its clients.

McDermid said she enjoys watching how the State College community supports those who are often “dismissed by society.”

“Our community has created opportunities for the people that we serve to thrive,” McDermid said. “And not everybody lives in a community that does.”

