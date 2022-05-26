In June 2019, members of Penn State’s Student Farm joined together to begin their first-ever Bucket Garden project.

The project began as a collaboration with State College Area Meals on Wheels and now includes the Centre County program, which serves other areas surrounding State College.

The Bucket Garden project is a program currently run by the Student Farm in which volunteers grow plant seedlings in their greenhouses to be delivered in buckets to participating clients of MOW.

According to Associate Director of SCMOW Rachel Wylie, the buckets are useful for clients to have more independence and “create a connection with nature” by caring for a plant of their own.

“[The] bucket gardens are a way to, I think, make gardening easier and more accessible to some people who maybe don't have access to a full plot of land to garden,” Wylie said.

MOW is a national, nonprofit home-delivered meal program, and the local State College branch has been serving the area since 1971.

In that time, the organization has delivered over 1.7 million meals and continues to deliver upward of 1,000 meals a week.

Executive Director of SCMOW Michael Brindley said it currently serves almost 140 clients.

To run an operation of this scale, the organization has three full-time staff members, according to Brindley, as well as almost 150 volunteers.

SCMOW currently runs out of Grace Lutheran Church on the corner of South Garner Street and East Beaver Avenue. Meals are delivered Monday through Friday from its kitchen.

According to its website, the mission of the group is to “prepare and deliver nutritious, affordable meals to the elderly and disabled living within the State College School District in order to help maintain their quality of life and allow them to remain in their own home.”

“I think the biggest contribution that we can do [for] the community, other than the core function of what we provide, is just to be good stewards of our organization,” Brindley said.

Brindley said he was approached by “very eager” Student Farm members in February 2022 to begin another year of collaboration for the Bucket Garden project after a delayed return to an in-person format due to the pandemic.

However, Student Farm intern Elka Hoelsken helped pave the way back to an in-person event.

Hoelsken, who graduated in spring 2022 with a degree in environmental resource management, served as an intern and completed a federal work study with the Student Farm this year. She also served as the farm’s greenhouse manager, putting her in charge of growing the seedlings used in the Bucket Gardens.

She conducted meetings with both State College and Centre County Meals on Wheels to create a schedule for the entire project — where everything from the seed planting to delivery dates were set and surveys were provided for potential client participation.

“[We] got an overwhelming response, really,” Hoelsken said. “[We had] almost 100 buckets that needed to be planted, compared to probably 30 or so in the past years.”

Clients could choose between a bell pepper, tomato or zinnia flower plant, Hoelsken said.

This year, 94 buckets were delivered to clients, 49 going to State College clients and 45 going to Centre County clients, according to the Student Farm’s AmeriCorps member Deanna Homan.

In the project’s first year in 2019, 44 buckets were delivered to only State College clients.

This was the first year the Student Farm served both MOW in State College and all of Centre County at the same time.

Homan helped Hoelsken with planting and preparation.

Together, along with other Student Farm members, they fundraised for materials, filled the buckets with soil, planted the seedlings and handed off the Bucket Gardens to MOW staff and volunteers.

“[The] whole garden project, it's a neat collaboration between a bunch of community organizations to provide something that's really valuable to community members,” Homan said.

Wylie played a large role in coordinating the eight volunteers who participated in the delivery of the bucket gardens. She said that in everything MOW does, volunteers are “integral to that entire mission.”

“[We] wouldn't have been able to get the buckets to the houses. We wouldn't be able to have set them up or have been able to take on the project without knowing that we would have volunteers who would be willing to do it,” Wylie said.

Despite some minor van issues and delivery delays, Brindley, Wylie and MOW volunteers were able to deliver all 49 State College buckets the week of May 16. Brindley shared excitement with the clients to see their “work pay off.”

“This is a good, fun little activity that doesn't require a whole lot of space or a whole lot of time but definitely a responsibility to pay attention to,” Brindley said. “[We] were really happy we had a lot of what we consider to be a lot of participation.”

Homan shares a similar sentiment about the project, saying she thinks it's really “neat” because it “provides living plants like vegetables and flowers to State College community members who might not otherwise be able to grow plants.”

“I think it's important to have a connection to the food that you eat, but also I think plants are just beautiful,” Homan said.

Hoelsken said she hopes these personal garden buckets give “some company” to MOW clients as well as an activity to look forward to.

“That's just very rewarding in itself to know that not only are we giving them food, but you're also giving them some sort of enrichment that they didn't have before,” Hoelsken said.

Wylie added that the assistance and knowledge of the Student Farm members made the gardening experience easier for the clients and also advanced the MOW mission.

“[It] was super great to connect with the Student Farm, too, because that's not something that we could have done from the ground up without them,” Wylie said. “I think connecting with other organizations to take their skills and our skills and putting them together was a really cool part of the whole project.”

Through larger projects like this, Brindley said he hopes that more community members are made aware of the MOW program — with the only eligibility requirements being to live within the State College Area School District and to verbally communicate with the organization about needed assistance.

Although it’s not free for all clients, Brindley said he believes the organization provides inexpensive, quality meals to clients of all ages.

“Our biggest concern is just making sure that there's nobody out there who needs us that doesn't know that they can give us a call.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Penn State Stand Up Award winners support work with diverse campus communities Penn State’s Rock Ethics Institute recognized its 2022 Stand Up Awards winners this past Apr…