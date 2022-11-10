A State College man was found guilty Wednesday for his involvement in the riot Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Brian Gundersen was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers, according to the release.

According to the release, Gundersen allegedly illegally entered Capitol grounds and climbed into a window in the Northwest Courtyard to join the mob entering the building.

Gundersen was one of the first to enter the Capitol through the Parliamentarian Door, the release said.

The release said he then entered the Parliamentarian's Office, where he saw rioters "ransacking the room." Gundersen spent around eight minutes in the office and wrote a note that said "sowwy for damage," along with a "crying emoticon."

Gundersen was forced out by officers, the release said, but he attempted to re-enter and was forced out again. He joined a mob confronting officers in the Northwest Terrace, where he allegedly rushed at at officer and hit the officer with his arm.

Following the riots on Jan. 6, Gundersen posted on social media and said "we all stormed the [U.S. Capitol] and tried to take over the government," the release said.

The release said Gundersen was arrested on Jan. 25, 2021 and is to be sentenced on Jan. 27, 2023.

Gundersen will face a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison on the obstruction charge and eight years in prison for assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers, according to the release. His charges also carry potential financial penalties.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE