State College leaders reflect on history, meaning of Black August

Black August seeks to specifically celebrate parts of the Black freedom movement that Black History Month and Juneteenth don’t, and for Tierra Williams, Black August is “a celebration where we recognize the different achievements, revolutions and situations that happened during that month.”

Williams, chair of the 3/20 Coalition, said Black August began in 1971 with the death of prominent political prisoner and activist George Jackson.

“Black August was originally coined when George Jackson and his brother were killed in California prisons after being incarcerated for an insignificant amount of money,” Williams said.

The death of Jackson in August 1971 kickstarted what became known as Black August. Originally arrested and convicted for stealing $70 from a gas station, Jackson was sentenced to a prison term of one year to life, according to The New York Times.

This, according to The Times, “arbitrary” sentence led him to stay in prison for the next and last 11 years of his life. His years in prison ignited his political ambition, and he became a leader and inspiration for the Black Liberation Movement.

From prison, Jackson and other inmates devoted themselves to improving political awareness among their fellow prisoners in the California State Prison System. Jackson and others began the San Quentin State Prison chapter of the Black Panther Party, of which Jackson was a field marshal.

Jackson was assassinated on Aug. 21, 1971, by a prison guard, but the facts about his death are widely debated. Law enforcement authorities of the time stated Jackson smuggled a gun into the prison and was killed while trying to escape.

According to The Times, Jackson became a symbol of the movement after he and two other Black prisoners killed a white guard at Soledad State Prison in 1970. The Black Liberation Movement wasn’t concerned with the morality of the killings, but rather the fact that Black prisoners were “treated as subhumans,” The Times reported.

The movement also believed that too many Black prisoners weren’t being held as criminals, but rather as political prisoners. This led the Black August celebration to be specifically focused on certain issues like political imprisonment.

Angela Davis, a political activist, wrote in her essay “Political Prisoners, Prisons and Black Liberation” that minority prisoners “contend that they are political prisoners in the sense that they are largely the victims of an oppressive politico-economic order, swiftly becoming conscious of the causes underlying their victimization.”

This is the message Jackson and his fellow prisoners chose to capitalize on and teach their peers about.

According to Liberation School and The Black Collective, Black August is a celebration to honor “the fallen freedom fighters of the Black Liberation Movement, to call for the release of political prisoners in the United States, to condemn the oppressive conditions of U.S. prisons, and to emphasize the continued importance of the Black Liberation struggle.”

Williams and Lorraine Jones, the State College National Association for the Advancement of Colored People president, reiterated that sentiment.

“It’s very important to highlight Black resistance within the movement,” Jones said. “It’s really a time for us to reflect, especially those that work with the movement within social justice.”

Although Black History Month and Juneteenth have been publicly known and celebrated for many years, Black August is a celebration and commemoration many haven’t yet heard of, and Jones said this month hasn’t been “at the forefront of our history.”

“It’s another way for us to educate people about some of the history that has been suppressed over the years,” Jones said.

Williams said a lack of public knowledge of Black August comes from “people [not wanting] you to know about certain history when it comes to Black or African peoples in America.”

“I believe that a lot of our history has been buried,” Williams said. “But it’s starting to get some sort of traction because people are being forced to pay attention to those types of things. There’s still more to come.”

Over the years, the month of August has remained symbolic to the Black community. Historic events such as the Watts Rebellion, Haitian Revolution, Nat Turner Rebellion, Fugitive Slave Law Convention and March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom all occurred in August.

Even celebrities and symbolic figures of the Black Liberation Movement were born or died in August, such as Marcus Garvey, Marsha P. Johnson and Fred Hampton who were born in August, and Emmett Till, Chadwick Boseman and George Jackson, who died.

However, there’s more to the history of Black August. According to Liberation School and The Black Collective, the month of Black August promotes committing to “higher levels of discipline.”

This can include fasting, physical exercise, political study and political engagement.

Latisha Franklin said Black August isn’t only about education today, but also about fasting. The breaking of the Black August fast was held by Black 2 Reality, owned by Franklin and Williams to “inspire Black excellence” at Webster’s Bookstore and Cafe in downtown State College.

“During the month of August, you’re supposed to not eat from sun up to sun down,” Franklin (graduate-biochemistry, microbiology and molecular biology) said. “You’re also supposed to eat healthy things; so there’s no alcohol, no smoking, and you break the fasting through a unity feast.”

Black 2 Reality held a Black August trivia at the beginning of August as the “educational piece,” and then at the end of the month, “we come back together, share more information and break that fast as a community,” Franklin said.

The Black 2 Reality trivia and break-fast feast helped bring together the Penn State and State College communities, or as Franklin says, the “town and gown.”

“We’re trying to bridge communities, as well as educate communities and bring Black knowledge to life,” Franklin said.

As leaders in the State College and Black communities, Franklin, Jones and Williams each said Black August means something different to them.

For Franklin, Black August represents “the ability to use [her] voice.”

“To be able to speak and have people come and want to listen, it means a lot,” Franklin said. “We’re getting the opportunity to do what we enjoy doing.”

Jones said for her, this month is “a time for reflection.”

“This is really a time to reflect on the struggles of the people that have made a lot of sacrifices to make a lot of instrumental things happen,” Jones said. “It’s a time to reflect on the amount of people who have lost their lives during this struggle for people to have the opportunities that we have now.”

And for Williams, Black August means revolution.

“There’s a brighter future. Each year, not just in America, somebody was doing something to fight back against the status quo or what mainstream media says they should not do,” Williams said. “I’m starting to realize that it’s OK to stand up for what’s right, even when you’re standing alone.”