Gumby's Pizza will close its State College location permanently, according to a sign posted on the restaurant's door.

According to the sign, Gumby’s Pizza is now “permanently closed.”

“Thank you for all your patronage and support for over 30 years,” the sign said.

No reason was provided as to why the location closed.

Gumby's Pizza was located at 300 S. Pugh St. in State College. Gumby's has 14 other locations across the country, according to its website.

