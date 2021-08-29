The 58th anniversary celebration of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom took place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in State College.

Beginning at the Sidney Friedman Parklet, the march ended at the plaza, where live music and speakers awaited attendees. Although the march and event were in person, there was also a livestream option.

Approximately 250,000 people gathered at the Lincoln Memorial for the 1963 March on Washington, which "aimed to draw attention to continuing challenges and inequalities faced by African Americans a century after emancipation," according to History.com. It also featured Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

The anniversary celebration, according to the borough, aimed to “point up the specific issues of racial, gender and economic justice facing the nation, with an eye to championing positive change."

The event also marked “King’s January 21, 1965 visit to Penn State’s Rec Hall, along with other notable moments from the civil rights leader’s life,” according to the release.

Now, 58 years later, the movement and message continue on.

“Today, just like in 1963, to honor the legacy of [the Rev.] Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we include and recognize the work of our local faith-based organizations and our churches who are walking out their ideals to bring about grace and reconciliation locally and across the globe,” Leslie Laing said in her opening remarks.

Curtis Price delivered an “invocation of love,” which called on all listeners to “have a lifelong courageous commitment toward defeating hate and injustice.”

Price and other family members of Terrell Jones, the Rev. Dr. Donna King and Thelma Price, figures who were part of the civil rights and social justice movement in State College, were presented with a framed State College borough official proclamation in recognition of the anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington and the celebration that was held Saturday.

Multiple speakers addressed those in attendance on a variety of topics, including Assistant Dean for diversity and inclusion of Penn State's Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications Gary Abdullah.

Abdullah addressed the history of the 1963 March on Washington, Charles Dumas made a tribute to John Lewis and State College Borough Council president Jesse Barlow discussed local politics on diversity, equity and inclusion.

“Let us have faith that we will be able to work together to stand up for freedom together, knowing that justice, equality and equity may be inconvenient and sometimes uncomfortable, but it can be achieved,” Laing said in her closing statement.

Jean Marrow, an attendee, said the event meant a lot to her.

“I was 17 when the original March on Washington happened, so it means a lot to me,” Marrow said. “I was especially happy to hear Jesse Barlow talking about things that are happening locally. I think this is huge. It’s very exciting that we have some really powerful leaders in this community — I feel blessed in that way.”

Abdullah also explained how the event was meaningful for him.

“We need to do these things to let people know that these issues are here. It’s not something that happened in [Washington] D.C. a long time ago — it’s Happy Valley, it’s us,” Abdullah said. “It’s remembrance, and it’s moving forward.”

