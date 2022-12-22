The Borough of State College lifted a snow emergency at 12:30 p.m. on Friday after it declared a snow emergency Thursday night, according to a release.

It's encouraged for residents to clear their sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after the storm.

During the emergency, the release said all parked cars were to be removed from public roadways in the borough to allow for Public Works to clear the roads.

Parking regulations were to be "strictly enforced" during the snow emergency, and any vehicle left may be ticketed or towed, the release said.

