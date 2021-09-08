The State College Borough announced a partnership with software developer SeeClickFix on Wednesday to launch a "New Citizen Reporting Tool," according to a release.

Citizens who download the SeeClickFix mobile app will be able to report "quality-of-life issues" and "request State College Borough services," the release said.

Citizens will be able to report on problems they see in person and interact with others' posts through commenting and voting. App users will be able to receive notifications on "watch areas" about reported community issues, according to the release.

State College Borough officials will be able to view a "centralized issue management system" to manage issues from "creation to resolution," the release said.

The SeeClickFix mobile app is available for download on Android and iPhone. Citizens will still be able to make reports through the Borough's website as well as the SeeClickFix website.

