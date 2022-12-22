The Borough of State College declared a snow emergency Thursday night, according to a release.

The release said all parked cars are to be removed from public roadways in the borough to allow for Public Works to clear the roads.

Parking regulations will be "strictly enforced" during the snow emergency, and any vehicle left may be ticketed or towed, the release said.

It's encouraged for residents to clear their sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after the storm.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Penn State cancels work, activities due to impending weather All activities and work are canceled at University Park beginning 5 a.m. Friday through 5 a.…