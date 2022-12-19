The State College Borough Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit for "The Mark at State College," a proposed 12-story apartment complex, during its final council meeting of the 2022 year.

The Mark would be placed at the intersection of East College Avenue and Sowers Street, at the location of the current McDonald's.

The passed motion can "attach reasonable conditions and safeguards related to the conditional use standards detailed in the Zoning Ordinance," according to the meeting notes.

The conditional use permit allows Landmark Properties to consolidate three parcels to build the apartment complex, the notes said.

Landmark Properties submitted its plan for The Mark in August, stating the complex would hold over 450 beds for over 150 units, as well as 20,000 square feet for commercial space.

The State College Planning Commission proposed a zoning amendment that would "effectively remove" the zoning for housing developments similar to The Mark.

