The State College Borough Council voted 5-2 to limit the further development of high-rise student housing downtown at its meeting Monday night.

Planning and community development director Ed LeClear said at the meeting that complexes like The Standard at State College or The Maxxen would be prohibited, while a building like the Fraser Centre could still be developed.

Josh Portney, a Penn State student and member of State College's Planning Commission, said that under the previous zoning, if a developer proposed a building's first floor be at least 40% commercial space, the developer could then make the building up to 12 stories.

Developers will no longer be able to use the first floor of a high-rise student apartment building for commercial space, Portney (senior-political science) said.

Many of the student apartment complexes have commercial space on the lower floors that have not been used.

"This action is something we should have done long ago," Peter Marshall, a council member, said at the meeting.

Jesse Barlow, the council president, said that State College has been "outbuilding the growth of the number of students for quite a while."

"I really don't want to see us [State College] building more buildings that don't rent the commercial space, and kind of make a joke of that," he said.

Portney said much of the commercial space is "unusable." He said it costs businesses $150 per square foot to renovate the first-floor spaces the apartment complex developers build.

Portney said the Borough Council can always reset the zoning to the way it has been in the last five years.

Three new high-rises will be constructed over the next few years, which will include over 2,000 bedrooms, Portney said. Their development was approved before the zoning change was made.

The Mark will be at the intersection of East College Avenue and Sowers Street, where the McDonald's is.

oLiv State College will be at the corner of Hetzel Street and East College Avenue, and oLiv Highland will be on South Pugh Street at the former location of the Days Inn, according to Portney.

All three will have commercial space on the first floor, Portney said. McDonald's will occupy the first floor of The Mark, he said.

State College resident Matt Herndon opposed the alteration, and said there is a lot of unused commercial space downtown that is not associated with the new high-rise student apartments.

"We should confront the question of whether our dreams of all these commercial businesses downtown are even realistic," Herndon said. "Has the world changed?"

Herndon said State College needs housing for students downtown because students walking to campus reduces carbon emissions more than riding buses.

