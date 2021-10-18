The State College Borough Council passed a resolution at its Monday meeting, moving forward the Spring Creek Watershed Commission’s establishment of a Phase III work group to spearhead the One Water Plan.

The plan seeks to integrate the management of water resources for the Spring Creek Watershed, according to Paul Takac, vice chair of the Spring Creek Watershed Commission.

“[The One Water Plan] is an innovative and collaborative approach to water resource management, where municipalities [will] work together to maximize benefits, reduce redundancy and save money,” Takac, who addressed council virtually via Zoom, said.

According to Takac, Phase III of the commission will provide the work group further responsibilities to create a budget, hire a director and any potential support staff, research funding, develop a plan proposal and supervise the overall One Water Plan report.

Council members passed the resolution unanimously and no further action required.

