The State College Borough Council passed a resolution at its Monday meeting, supporting stricter regulation on single-use plastic bags and straws in the area.

Council President Jesse Barlow introduced the resolution as part of a broader approach to support “regional cooperation” on the regulation of single-use plastics in the Centre Region, according to meeting agenda notes.

The plan seeks to provide “a regional approach to the regulation of the distribution of single-use plastics from filling up landfills and contributing to the plastic waste that despoils landscapes, waterways, and eventually our oceans,” according to the proclamation.

“We are trying to remove excess plastics from our [recyclables], our landfills and most importantly our waterways,” council member Theresa Lafer said during the meeting. “We already know that microplastics exist even in our relatively pure local water.”

Lafer said the resolution’s action will be “one of many things that [the] community and region has learned to do over the decades,” referencing recycling pickup and garbage and compost separation in the borough as similar acts.

Lafer also said the resolution will also help the borough continue moving towards alternative options in order to “make [the] world a tiny bit better, simply because we stopped using single-use plastic bags.”

Council member Evan Myers referenced the regional development of similar resolutions, as “the only way to make [the State College Borough's resolution] work.”

The resolution passed unanimously with no further action by council required at the time.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

State College Borough Council approves Downtown State College Holiday Program During its Monday meeting, the State College Borough Council approved the Downtown State Col…