The State College Borough Council opposed House Resolution 1032, which establishes the Select Committee on Election Integrity to investigate, review and make recommendations concerning the regulation and conduct of the 2020 general election, in a meeting Monday night.

On Aug. 23, Jake Corman, President pro tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate, announced he publicly supported an “election audit," which would give the committee power to subpoena the voting machines to investigate voter fraud.

The Borough said the reasoning for the opposition for the audit was because it both "compromises the integrity of any future elections" and "encroaches on the right of eligible voters in Pennsylvania."

The Council further recommended the investigation held by the committee be stopped on the grounds that the audit is not needed.

The Council said the Commonwealth had audited the 2020 election twice and proved the results were in fact valid. A statement from the Department of Homeland Security also stated the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history.”

