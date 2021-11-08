The State College Borough Council voted unanimously to appoint nine members to the Community Oversight Board for the State College Police Department during its meeting Monday.

The State College Borough announced the opening of recruitment for applicants to be part of the Community Oversight Board on Aug. 31.

The review process, which formally began Sept. 20, had many applicants apply, according to council member Theresa Lafer. Lafer then thanked all applicants, calling each applicant “fully capable” of seeing the position through.

“I look forward to seeing this group of nine people make a difference,” Lafer said. “In how our community functions, in how people feel in terms of their relationship to the borough and to our police department.”

Council member Evan Myers said as part of his role in the board selection process, he will “have to sign nine letters [officially appointing each member to the board]” and said he “cannot think of nine letters [he] will enjoy signing more.”

The council looked for individuals who are involved in community advocacy and understand the role of system racism in society, have knowledge of law enforcement, a background in behavioral health or an understanding of children in the State College Area School District related to policing, according to Borough Manager Thomas Fountaine who said there were 16 applicants in total.

Seven board members live in the State College borough, while two live in College Township and Harris Township respectively.

Due to the staggered appointment process as part of the ordinance passed on Aug. 31, three members were appointed for one year, three members were appointed for two years and three members were appointed for three years.

The full list of the nine-member Community Oversight Board is below:

Robyn Markowitz Lawler

Loretta Jeffreys

Kate Heizel

Ron Madrid

Charles Noll

Vilmos Misangyi

Barrett Marshall

Cynthia Young

Nalini Krishnankutty

