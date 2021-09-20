The State College Borough Council approved the closure of certain streets for the THON 5K on Oct. 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The annual race to raise funds for Pediatric Cancer will result in street closures on Curtin Road, Porter Road, Hastings Road, Bigler Road, Pollock Road and Fraser Road.

The race will start at Gate B of Beaver Stadium and continue east onto Curtain Road to Porter Road. Participants will end where the race started at Beaver Stadium.

Participants who are unable to attend the in-person event are still able to support the effort to cure childhood cancer by joining the virtual 5K and running on their own time, according to THON's website.

This is the 21st annual THON 5K race held at Penn State.

