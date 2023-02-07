The State College Borough Council approved a liquor license with conditions for the Brothers Bar and Grill restaurant chain seeking approval for a new location in downtown State College at its meeting Monday night.

The Brother Bar and Grill would be located at 134 S. Allen St. The State College Borough Council held a public hearing on the liquor license application on Jan. 9.

Based on the testimony provided at the hearing, the application was approved with conditions, including food menu stipulations.

The staff recommended the council adopt the resolution to approve the application and the Liquor License Transfer Agreement License with conditions.

