The State College Borough Council approved a Temporary Emergency Coronavirus Ordinance that will enact an indoor mask mandate in response to growing numbers of positive coronavirus cases at its meeting Monday night.

Centre County has been within the “substantial” or “high transmission" category, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since Aug. 29.

This led State College's Board of Health to recommend the temporary ordinance, which was voted on unanimously by the Borough Council. The ordinance will enforce the indoor mask mandate any time Centre County is classified as “high community transmission.”

However, the SCBOH has not recommended the council should implement size limits of gatherings within the borough.

In response to the SCBOH’s recommendations, the council stated the ordinance will require face masks in all buildings open to the public for ages two and over — regardless of vaccination status.

Face masks are not required if a person can provide documentation from a medical professional detailing the medical, mental health or disability which prevents the person from wearing a mask, according to the ordinance.

The ordinance also states any person or business who ignores the masking rules could face a fine of $300.

The emergency ordinance will be in effect until 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 22, according to the council.

