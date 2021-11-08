During its Monday meeting, the State College Borough Council approved the Downtown State College Improvement District’s proposal for the Downtown State College Holiday Parking Program.

As opposed to other years, from Nov. 22 to Jan. 2, the proposed 2021 program will include free four-hour parking validations at all three municipal garages downtown, according to meeting agenda notes.

The parking garages — Beaver Avenue Garage, Fraser Street Garage and Pugh Street Garage — will each have garage validations given to individual downtown businesses to be handed out by their customers at their convenience.

According to the meeting agenda notes, free street and surface lot parking will be accessible during the same time period, with a 3-hour limit.

Council members voted approving the proposal, with the motion passed unanimously.

From Dec. 22 to Jan. 2, unlimited free garage parking will be available to the general public.

