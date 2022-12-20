The State College Borough Council unanimously approved the 2023 budget, amounting to $80,570,898 at its final council meeting of the 2022 year Monday night.

The 2022 budget was more than $65.9 million as this year's budget saw increases in parking, insurance reserves, refuse collection services and other services.

The Borough Council also approved an 8.8% increase on real estate taxes compared to the 2022 tax rate.

The 2023 general fund increased by more than $3.2 million to $35,740,936. The 2023 parking fund will see an increase of more than $6.1 million and the bus terminal fund will receive a cut in spending by $13,163.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE