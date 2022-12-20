State College Municipal Building

The State College Municipal Building located on Allen Street on Friday, Aug 6, 2021 in State College, Pa.

The State College Borough Council unanimously approved the 2023 budget, amounting to $80,570,898 at its final council meeting of the 2022 year Monday night.

The 2022 budget was more than $65.9 million as this year's budget saw increases in parking, insurance reserves, refuse collection services and other services.

The Borough Council also approved an 8.8% increase on real estate taxes compared to the 2022 tax rate.

The 2023 general fund increased by more than $3.2 million to $35,740,936. The 2023 parking fund will see an increase of more than $6.1 million and the bus terminal fund will receive a cut in spending by $13,163.

