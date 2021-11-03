The State College Borough announced several travel restrictions downtown Wednesday, according to a release.

State College Borough Public Works will be working on sidewalk upgrades at the intersection of Dorum Avenue and Westerly Parkway from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Due to the construction, residents will still have access to their property from the Corl Street intersection, and pedestrians are asked to use the sidewalk detour in place with caution, the release said.

Questions can be directed to State College Public Works by calling 814-234-7140.

In addition, HRI, Inc. — a civil construction company — will be excavating West Hamilton Avenue between South Atherton Street and South Burrowes Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the release said.

The work will cause one travel lane to be closed, and pedestrians are again encouraged to use caution around this area.

Any questions regarding the construction can go 814-571-7322.

On Thursday, State College Borough Public Works is set to perform an asphalt repair on South Allen Street between East Nittany Avenue and East Fairmount Avenue from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The work will require a one road lane with flagging operations, the release said.

Questions can be directed to State College Public Works by calling 814-234-7140.

Additionally, HRI Inc. will excavate H Alley between West Beaver Avenue and West Foster Avenue, causing the entire street's closure from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

HRI Inc. will also excavate Logan Avenue between South Allen Street and South Atherton Street, causing the whole street to close from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, according to a release.

