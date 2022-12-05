The State College Area School District is being sued in violation of Title IX after four girls tried out for the middle school club ice hockey team and none received a spot, according to court documents.

As of Dec. 1, the school district has unable to take further action that would prevent the females from playing in the ice hockey club program.

The plaintiffs were granted the preliminary injunction, and SCASD will be given 45 days to roster the females.

Out of 34 individuals who tried out for a roster spot, 12 males and three females did not receive a rostered position, according to the SCASD Title IX report. The fourth female voluntarily dropped her position.

Title IX inquires that “no person shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, be treated differently from another person or otherwise be discriminated against in any interscholastic…club, or intramural athletics offered by a recipient,” according to court documents.

In SCASD's Title IX report, the district said it "complies with the provisions of Title IX."

The judge ordered that the State College Area School District is to “take all measures” to “ensure” that the girls are rostered on an ice hockey club team, which would include creating a second middle school ice hockey team if necessary, according to court documents.

