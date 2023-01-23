In recognition of Stalking Awareness Month, Penn State Student Affairs hosted keynote speaker Anna Nasset on Monday evening at the HUB-Robeson Center's Flex Theater.

Nasset is the owner of Stand Up Resources, whose mission is to “serve victim service providers, first responders, the military and universities by offering expertise in the areas of stalking, sexual assault, suicide prevention, bystander prevention and best practices,” according to its website.

The talk, titled “White Sunglasses,” was a blend of Nasset sharing her own story with a stalker and providing resources for those who may be experiencing similar incidents.

Nasset discussed how, despite a history of experiences with sexual assault and stalking, victims still often feel both “silenced and blamed.”

“Now I know that it’s OK to speak about what happened to me,” Nasset said. “I realized it wasn’t my fault, but it was other people not accepting my ‘No.’”

Nasset spoke about feeling at the height of optimism for her career when she bought a small art gallery in Washington. This optimism, however, was short lived.

While working as a gallery owner, Nasset was approached by a man who wanted her to show his work in her gallery. When she refused him, he continued to send her constant messages, both via email and Facebook. He also would pop up at places she was at, making her feel uncomfortable in every area of life.

“I would close early because it would get dark early,” Nasset said. “I started to lose income over it really quickly. Something important to remember is that this can translate into every aspect of life.”

Despite the stalker even receiving one year in prison in the midst of this harassment, Nasset discussed how the stalker persisted for over 10 years.

Nasset detailed how she changed jobs a few times, moved across the country to live in Vermont and oscillated between trying to piece together her life and just “disappear.” She eventually met a prosecutor who took on her case, and they spent two and a half years building it out.

Nasset’s stalker was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2019 – which is the longest sentence any stalker has received in the U.S. to this date, she said.

It wasn’t until the trial that Nasset, who had originally encountered this man in 2011, realized he had been stalking her since at least 2008 or 2009.

“Unlike other gender-based crimes, there is no beginning or end [with stalking],” Nasset said. “I will never know for sure how long I was stalked. It won’t really end until either he is dead or I am.”

During the session, Nasset encouraged audience members to discuss amongst themselves how stalking has impacted their own lives.

She also used the time to educate the audience on how to be more aware of language and behavior involved with this type of crime.

“Normalizing that term of, 'Let’s stalk him on Instagram' or 'Are you stalking me?' — that’s turning what is a crime into a joke," Nasset said. “And as you can tell, I don’t think it’s funny.”

Nasset also encouraged others to pay attention to warning signs that could point to stalking, such as a fear of leaving home, a lack of involvement or signs of depression.

“Or it could be something else, like a sexual assault or an unhealthy relationship,” Nasset said. “But not putting someone in a corner and assuming something — that is so important.”

The importance of providing emotional support when others approach individuals with concerns was also a key point of emphasis by Nasset.

“If someone comes to you and tells you, ‘Hey, I’m being stalked,” believing them and validating them is so important,” she said. “It’s important we understand how to be a good support.”

Nasset also encouraged others to use social media to spread awareness, document anything that might be concerning and trust their instincts.

“Trust your instinct,” she said. “I trusted my instinct even when everyone told me I was overreacting.”

After the talk, Abigayle Nafus, who attended the event as a Centre Safe volunteer, said she thought the event was "eye opening."

"I was really inspired by her strength to find the positive in everything and to keep going," Nafus (junior-biochemistry and molecular biology) said.

Monica Michalowski attended the event and said she's “glad” Nasset shared her story with Penn State.

“Like she said, the most important thing to do is speak about it,” Michalowski (junior-psychology and criminology) said. “Getting that information out there and making it a normal part of conversation is something that will help victims and survivors.”

Nasset ended her speech by addressing any potential victims of crimes in the audience.

“You are strong, and you deserve safety,” she said. “We get to define our own lives. However you proceed, know that I see you, and I believe you.”

