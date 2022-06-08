For the first time since 2019, Penn State hosted Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s Summer Games from June 2-4.

More than 2,000 athletes across the state arrived at Penn State to compete for medals in 21 different Olympic sports, including tennis, softball and basketball.

SOPA previously hosted its last two Summer Games virtually due to the pandemic.

The mission of the organization is to “provide year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities,” according to SOPA’s website.

Stephanie Taylor, SOPA sports staff member, said she got involved with the organization when she was looking to move back to Pennsylvania and searching for a role that would “fit well” with her interests and abilities.

“It’s a big team effort to pull off a big event like this,” Taylor said. “So, teamwork is crucial. Our volunteers are a critical asset we need to make the event run smoothly.”

Thomas Morelli said becoming a volunteer for the Summer Games was a “spur-of-the-moment thing” for him since he didn’t know the event was happening ahead of time.

Morelli (junior-English and Spanish) said of all of the experiences he had with the games, he most enjoyed “the smiles on the people’s faces.”

Chad Misner, a tennis player for 8 years from York County, Pennsylvania, cited multiple reasons why he likes tennis and the games.

“[I like] great weather. I love my teammate Ryan; I love my dad, my mom and my whole family,” Misner said, “and especially my grandpa who’s up in heaven right now watching me.”

Misner participated in both singles and doubles tennis matches and is planning to participate in the Special Olympics in the future by competing in golf, bowling and tennis.

His coach, Debra Gable, a native of Dallastown, Pennsylvania, said she’s been coaching the Special Olympics for a decade.

“We have a local tennis club that donates four courts to us,” Gable said. “We have about 30 athletes [who] come every Friday. We practice indoors every week [from] the beginning of January through June.”

According to SOPA’s website, athletes and their families can train and participate in competitions for free.

Celine Heffron-Pero, a track athlete from Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, said her preparation for the games involved going to the gym, practicing running and being active.

Heffron-Pero said she has participated in multiple sports for 8 years, with her favorite one being track.

She said her favorite part about the sport is the pentathlon, which includes five events: high jump, long jump, shot put, 100-meter run and a relay race.

“It was fun being at Penn State after three years, [after] not being here because of the pandemic [and] getting back into sports and being active,” Heffron-Pero said.

Lily Magliente, a track and field coach from King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, said she got involved with the Special Olympics by going to “Night to Shine,” a prom for people with intellectual disabilities ages 14 and older, hosted by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

There, Magliente met coach Scott Otterbein, who coaches long-distance running and walking as well as track and field.

“I just had so much fun with them that I wanted to be part of it more,” Magliente said.

Magliente said she has been a runner her whole life, and being involved with it in a different way was “extremely exciting” for her.

“I love to see everyone going out there and enjoying the sport that I’ve always been a part of,” Magliente said. “If you ever want to be part of Special Olympics, whether you want to be an athlete or a coach, I highly recommend it."