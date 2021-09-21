Pennsylvania Department of Transportation representatives addressed the State College Borough Council on Monday to offer an overview on the progress for the Section 153 improvement project on South Atherton Street.

The South Atherton Street Project is expected to begin in spring 2022 and will include improvements to roadways, traffic signals, lighting and pedestrian crossings as well as utility relocations to water, gas and sewer lines across town, according to PennDOT.

According to PennDOT representatives at the meeting, construction is set to start May 9, 2022, and presumed to be completed after the spring 2024 semester.

The improvements will cause significant road congestion over a two-year period, including traffic delays and street detours according to the PennDOT officials, and will have construction crews work overnight in order to have all necessary modifications completed in time.

While the Borough Council did not take full action Monday, the plan is part of a full Atherton Street reconstruction following North Atherton improvements last year.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

PrimoHoagies to open chain in State College, serve Italian specialty sandwiches An Italian specialty sandwich shop — PrimoHoagies — is slated to open a new franchise in the…