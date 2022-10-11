Last week marked the midpoint of the fall semester for Penn State students, and this milestone has allowed some students to reflect on the semester so far.

For student Amanda Kulak, she said her primary challenge during her first semester at Penn State has been “the transition from high school to college.”

“A lot of the learning in college happens outside of the classroom through studying and homework application, which is different than what I had in high school,” Kulak (freshman-earth science and policy) said.

Since the beginning of the semester, Kulak said she’s joined Penn State club cross country and a THON Rules and Regulations Committee.

Kulak also said that she finds “a lot of motivation” from her parents to get through her challenges.

“I’ve seen what they’ve done, and I’ve always strived to do what they do,” Kulak said.

Another student, Emily Deacon, said this semester so far has been easier than her first semester at Penn State, which began during the height of the pandemic.

“So far, so good,” Deacon (junior-advertising and public relations) said. “This is a completely different environment, but I am probably more well-rounded this time around.”

Deacon also described her goals for this semester, which include managing her workload, working with her business fraternity and advocating for those affected by eating disorders.

“This semester I’m working on advocating more for [eating disorder awareness],” Deacon said. “That’s what I’m proud of most.”

While some students are reflecting on the semester so far, others are looking excitedly toward the future.

Kathleen Mcinnis said she has quite a bit to look forward to this semester, such as her second White Out and other student-related activities.

“There’s always something fun going on on the weekends here,” Mcinnis (sophomore-advertising and public relations) said.

Mcinnis has also been able to set goals for herself, such as making the dean’s list this semester. She said she wants to find “balance between work, life and school.”

On the other hand, some students said they’ve been concerned with the academic pressures that have come with the midsemester milestone.

Adam Whiteside described his increased stress at this point in the semester and said what’s mainly overwhelmed him is “not understanding the material” in his classes as they pick up speed.

Whiteside (sophomore-data science) said comprehending the material is his “biggest challenge,” alongside maintaining a healthy sleep schedule.

Despite these challenges, Whiteside said he wants to do “as well as possible” in his classes and focus on self-improvement. He said he believes the future payoff for his hard work will make his current situation worthwhile.

“If I can just struggle now, I’ll be happier in the future,” Whiteside said.

Thomas Foley said he also has trouble with getting a satisfying amount of sleep, despite feeling as though he is “more adapted to the college environment” and the workload that comes with it.

“I think everyone could always use more sleep,” Foley (sophomore-civil engineering) said. “I think everyone could always use more time, too. There’s never enough time.”

Despite the shortage of sleep and spare time, Foley said he’s managed his academic workload by attending study groups and working with peers. He also said he copes with his stress by playing basketball with friends.

After experiencing both the challenges and the fun opportunities of the first half of the semester, some students have examined how they have gotten through it all so far.

Doreen Chiang is an international student who has spent her first semester so far adapting to the Penn State environment.

“At first, it was pretty overwhelming,” Chiang (freshman-communications) said, regarding all of the opportunities at Penn State. “I was overwhelmed about which [opportunity] I should pick or if I should do an internship this semester.”

Despite this, Chiang has found her own place in the Penn State community by narrowing down which opportunities felt right for her. One such opportunity has been her membership in Volé, Penn State’s largest dance organization.

For Chiang, the semester so far has been a journey of finding where she fits in at Penn State. One of the lessons this journey has taught her has been “to not be afraid, to try.”

“You have to try to know whether you can do it or not,” Chiang said. “Just do not be afraid.”

