Across America, there are hundreds of different colleges individuals can choose from. Upon entering these institutions, there are a number of activities to keep college students busy.

For some students, finding time to set a good sleep schedule is usually an afterthought, and some students might cut out on sleep to fit in those activities.

Rachel Kaplan, a member of the Penn State rugby team, said she tends to get eight hours of sleep, but it “depends on the night.”

Any lack of sleep makes her “really tired because she needs a nap every day,” Kaplan (sophomore-nursing) said. Although she said she doesn’t get much sleep, she has gotten “used to it.”

While sleep can be low on the list of priorities for some students, it’s one of the key factors to success — as a lack of sleep can majorly affect both academic and athletic performances, Erin Raupers, assistant director of the Penn State Health Promotion and Wellness program, said.

Raupers said financial debt is not the only kind of “debt” some college students will experience in their time at Penn State.

She said students should be getting “anywhere between seven to nine hours of sleep” per night. Not only does it support student-athletes’ performance levels, but it improves their mood and helps their bodies stay healthy, Raupers said.

Sleep is important to academic performance, as it enhances an individual’s “recall” and “memory retention,” she said. Raupers said “all-nighters” are considered a “rite of passage” in a college but don’t actually help a student’s studies in the long run, as only sleep can actively improve memory.

Sleep deprivation, or “sleep debt,” can lead to “anxiety, depression and early onset of [Alzheimer's disease]” in the long term, Raupers said.

For Raupers, “unwinding” seems to be the hardest part of falling asleep for most students, so she suggests “effective time management” and a structured bedtime routine.

“Try to set the phone aside 30 minutes before bed,” Raupers said.

She said “social comparison” can heighten feelings of missing out and inferiority, all thoughts that can swarm people's minds and make it harder for them to enter a restful space.

“Your bed should only be used for sleep, so no homework should be done in bed,” Raupers said.

Angel Nwodu said she gets five hours of sleep every day with “nap increments here and there.” Sometimes, she even goes to the library to sleep.

Nwodu (freshman-biology and art) said these naps and her nighttime sleep add up to around eight hours. When she gets those eight hours, she feels like she “performs better,” and she doesn't feel “constantly tired” or like she has to “keep on eating stuff like gummy worms for the sugar.”

Nwodu also feels like because she’s a freshman and she has a “heavy workload,” she has struggled to create a balanced work routine.

Raupers said the Wellness Suite in the Intramural Building has resources to establish a healthy, normal sleep schedule. Some of these resources include sleep one-on-one sessions, where students can discuss their sleep habits and receive feedback on what they could improve, she said.

Other resources are “sleep kits,” with eye masks, earplugs and decaffeinated tea.

Raupers said anything that people find peaceful can be integrated into their bedtime routine.

Anything students can prioritize and structure around their sleep can be used as a tactic to “unwind” and to subconsciously let their body know it's time to go to sleep, Raupers said.

“Ask yourself, what's important to you? Do you take a shower or a bath? Is there some sort of self care that you do? Do you like to have a snack before bed?”

