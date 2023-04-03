In honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April, the University Park Undergraduate Association in collaboration with the Penn State Gender Equity Center and other organizations will host programs, workshops and other events throughout the month.

The events and opportunities for students, faculty and staff to get involved in SAAM are as follows.

Monday, April 3

7 p.m. — Feminista Jones will speak to Penn State students in Heritage Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center. Jones is a feminist thought leader, social media influencer, writer and award-winning writer.

She’s also the author of “Reclaiming Our Space: How Black Feminists Are Changing the World from the Tweets to the Streets.”

Tuesday, April 4

6:30 p.m. — The Iranian Student Association and GEC will lead a discussion and storytelling event about the history of women’s rights in Iran, debunking myths around Iranian women and amplifying women’s voices.

The event, “Dangers of a Single Story: Debunking Myths and Amplifying Voices of Iranian Women,” will be held in Freeman Auditorium in the HUB.

Wednesday, April 5

7 p.m. — There will be a “Sexual Violence and Awareness Discussion” with Greeks CARE, It’s On Us at Penn State and Sigma Lambda Beta fraternity in 118 Thomas Building.

The organizations will hold a discussion about sexual violence and awareness within Penn State’s community.

Thursday, April 6

6 p.m. — A “Take Back the Night” event will take place all across campus. Attendees will meet at Old Main lawn for the beginning of the event. The program will be led by Lambda Theta Alpha sorority with support from UPUA, the GEC and Centre Safe.

The event will span over various locations around campus where there will be stops to allow individuals to speak up and share their stories. The event will finish off at Old Main lawn with a candlelight vigil.

Tuesday, April 11

6 p.m. — Jennifer Roeder, a human trafficking survivor and advocate, will take part in “Exposure Talks: Exploring Familial Trafficking” on Zoom.

Hosted by the GEC and Hope Here, Hope Now, Roeder will discuss her journey and the topic of incest. Registration is free.

Wednesday, April 12

10 a.m. — The Peace Paper Project, an international community-arts initiative that utilizes traditional papermaking as a form of trauma therapy, will host a Clothesline Project Pulping event on the HUB patio.

If there’s rain, the event will relocate to the papermaking studio in the Arts Cottage. The event will last until 4 p.m.

7 p.m. — Drew Matott, the founder of Peace Paper Project, will host a keynote conversation in Freeman Auditorium.

Matott currently resides in Hamburg, Germany, and works with the St. Pauli Paper Studio.

Friday, April 14

10 a.m. — A “Veterans Workshop” will be held in Patterson 201.

11 a.m. — The “What Were You Wearing?” art installation will be displayed in the HUB TV Lounge.

The display is intended to change visitors’ perspectives about the causes of rape and show how people can promote consent culture and support for the survivors. The event will last until 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

10 a.m. — The “Honoring Survival: Victim Survivor Workshop” will be held in Patterson 204 on Saturday and Sunday. Registration is free.

The event will end at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19

7:30 p.m. — Penn State Centre Stage is presenting “Emilia,” a play about empowering women’s voices, early world feminism and female-written work, at the Pavilion Theatre.

Tickets are available for purchase on Centre Stage’s website.

Wednesday, April 26

All day — “Denim Day” will take place throughout the day, and students are encouraged to post themselves wearing denim and tag the UPUA and GEC.

Denim Day was created in response to a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court that overturned a rape conviction because it claimed the survivor’s jeans were too tight when the assault took place.

