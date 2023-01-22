Limitless NIL, former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford’s NIL company, hosted the “Limitless HOPE” event at the C3 Sports complex Sunday.

The event consisted of a dodgeball tournament, live music and a meet-and-greet with Penn State athletes with the funds benefitting THON.

Blake Ray, the family relations chair for Atlas, reached out to Limitless NIL to put together the Limitless HOPE event. Atlas is a special interest organization for THON.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

Grahame Grinnell said Atlas raises money for five THON families, four of which still host THON children.

Moments before the event’s dodgeball tournament competition, Grinnell predicted his team, “Balled Up,” would take home the victory.

“I think we’re going to take it home,” Grinnell (sophomore-biobehavioral health) said.

An hour later, the match was down to the wire. Grinnell threw a shot fake while his teammate aimed for their legs, winning the match.

After the dodgeball tournament, there was a game of Knockout — a basketball game where players try to score a point before another player behind them in line scores. The line covered the width of the indoor gym.

In the end, it came down to four people making shot after shot until there were three left, then two — and finally Annalise Ely made the game winning shot.

Ciara Nixon, a Penn State Student Health nurse, said she believes the event is a “nice connection” between the Penn State students and those in the community.

“I think it's nice to participate in things with the college-aged students because a lot of the schools in the area also do 'mini-THONs' with their teachers who are Penn State [graduates], and they also help raise money for the students,” Nixon said.

Community member Karla Groy appreciates how events like this one help encourage others to help in other areas around the community.

“It really helps drive home the idea of giving back to the community and being involved,” Groy said.

For Ray (senior-marketing), he said he believes the event was a success.

“I feel like it went well — it was a lot of fun," Ray said. "It ended up being a great event 25 days 'til THON.”

