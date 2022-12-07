The Scientific Journal Club at Penn State president Pietro Elliott was the first person to become a member of the club since it stopped meeting a decade ago. Now, the SJC is back and looking for ways to expand its horizons outside of STEM.

“When we went to update the [Associated Student Activities] page, we saw that it hadn’t been updated since 2011,” Elliott (senior-biomedical engineering) said.

The SJC’s primary focus is to give undergraduate students exposure to scientific literature before it’s presented in class.

“When you think of the Scientific Journal Club, you think of typical STEM,” Elliott said. “But we invite everyone because scientific articles are a critical part of all academia.”

According to Elliott, one of the main goals is to “bridge that gap between graduate students and undergraduates.”

At the most recent meeting on Nov. 10, Elliott announced Penn State was officially changing the club’s name — the Penn State Scientific Journal Club is set to become only the Scientific Journal Club.

Elliott said the university offered no explanation as to why its name was changing.

“My least favorite part of the club is ironically the name. There’s a stigma that it's boring,” Elliott said.

Unfortunately for Elliott, this was not the name change he had hoped for.

The SJC was involved in Penn State’s in-person GivingTuesday event at the HUB-Robeson Center. Because of this, Elliott was worried about branding. This is the first time the SJC has taken part in GivingTuesday.

“They see the name and think, ‘Why would I want to do that?’” Elliott said.

Christian Motley is the club’s vice president and shared a similar sentiment about the name.

Motley (senior-mathematics) said he dislikes the stigma surrounding the name and that it makes the club sound like homework instead of a place to meet.

“I like these meetings. It’s socratic, we always have lots of discussions,” Motley said.

The club functions through members proposing articles to be covered at the following meeting. In addition to papers from academic sources, Motley said members can pitch their own work as well.

Motley’s currently working on inviting professors to discuss their own writings at club meetings and said he spoke to a professor on GivingTuesday who was “really interested.”

At the event, Elliott said “three or four” people seemed very interested in the club, but he voiced concerns that he didn’t advertise the event enough on social media.

Elliott is hoping to appoint a social media chair but said he’s having difficulty because of the “constrained [executive] board” the club has due to its fresh start.

With the fresh start, Elliott is trying a new format for meetings. Previously, club members would read the material and come to the meeting ready to discuss, but Elliott felt that it was similar to homework.

This time, the club broke into small groups and covered a different section of the articles before converging to discuss together.

“I only printed four articles because we’re rather tight on budget at the moment,” Elliott said.

Bailey McLaughlin is a newer member of the club and now the secretary who heard about the SJC from a professor.

“She spoke very highly of the students in the club and called it a good opportunity for me,” McLaughlin (sophomore-biobehavioral health) said.

McLaughlin is being exposed to scientific articles for the first time in her classes and said she feels “a lot more comfortable with them” since joining the club.

She said she loves the community aspect of the club, as well as getting to hear everyone's thoughts and perspectives on a subject.

“Everyone’s coming from a different level of knowledge,” McLaughlin said. “I always walk away with a deeper understanding [of the article].”

McLaughlin said she particularly enjoyed their most recent meeting’s new format when members broke into small groups to read the article during the meeting instead of having the article read before the meeting, as it allowed for more conversation.

“It’s been really good,” McLaughlin said. “I’m glad I joined, and I'll definitely stay in the club for my next two and a half years.”

