Schlow Centre Region Library will reopen at 9 a.m. Wednesday after complications from a burst pipe, according to the library's Twitter.

Schlow's tweet said the pipe burst on the second floor late on Saturday due to the "extreme cold."

No collections were harmed, according to the library, but cleanups were necessary. In a separate tweet, the library thanked those who reached out to help and said they "always welcome donations" and "will direct any marked with "flood" toward cleanup and repairs for future prevention."

Schlow Centre Region Library will operate at its normal hours this week until the New Year holiday, according to its Twitter.

