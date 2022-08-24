Editor’s note: Zan Dyreson has only completed two semesters at Penn State and is at risk of academic probation.

Here is a super helpful list of items you will need for class to succeed in college. If you don’t bring these items, then you will fail.

This has been proven by various scholarly studies, although their names elude me at the present moment. I have brought these items for many a semester now, and I have thrived.

Bring along earbuds.

It's always good to use one ear to listen to the lecture and the other ear to listen to music.

As the saying goes, “Music is food for the soul” — Plato (I forget his last name). And as we all know, lectures at Penn State are food for the brain. This way, you won’t be hungry during class.

Make sure you put a lot of buttons and pins on your backpack.

This way, you let people know that your personality is based on the buttons and pins you have on your backpack.

Your pencil case needs highlighters.

Highlighters make great tools for turning your notebook into a coloring book so you can feel productive during class.

Trust me, you won’t need them to highlight any text for your reading assignments because reading isn’t necessary for a college education.

Sleep is vitally important for a healthy and productive college lifestyle.

To ensure you get a good 10 hours, bring a pillow to class.

I usually bring a neck pillow — it's hands-free, and I can hide it under my hoodie. If you’re really confident, tired and you’re sitting in a badly lit corner in the back of a big lecture room, you could even wear a sleep mask to really get that melatonin churning.

Don’t take a nap in every class though, just in the boring ones — journalism comes to mind.

You should probably take a notebook, also.

I’m not telling you to take notes in it or anything insane like that; however, you’ll fool your professors into thinking that you’re the responsible student because you’re not playing solitaire on your laptop like everyone else.

The finishing touch…

And finally — this is very important, probably the most important out of all of these — you must clip your room key on a lanyard, and you must wear this lanyard around your neck — at all times, everywhere you go, no exceptions.

This lets everyone around you know that you are cool — maybe even too cool for school.

I can’t tell you how many times people have commented on how cool I look with my lanyard. And it kills two stones with one bird because you look cool, and you’ll never lose your room key.

RELATED

Center for the Performing Arts announces event ticket sales timeline The Penn State Center for the Performing Arts said it will announce its 2022-23 season and s…