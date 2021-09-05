In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, artist Rosemarie Fiore is creating three of the five murals in the HUB-Robeson Center, according to HUB-Robeson Galleries via Twitter.

Join artist Rosemarie Fiore on the HUB Lawn September 9th from 2:00pm - 5:00pm for a live smoke painting performance. Find an action packed day of offerings as we celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity. #SoVAsogood pic.twitter.com/j1MKueBjZS — PSU SoVA (@PSU_SoVA) August 31, 2021

Fiore will host a live smoke painting performance on the HUB lawn from 2 p.m to 5 p.m. Thursday, according to a release.

Fiore’s paintings will be featured as a part of the Multicultural Mural project on the ground floor of the HUB above the Starbucks, according to Danielle Spewak, visual arts production specialist.

The Multicultural Mural Project began in 1992 to help project a “cross-cultural experience” for Penn State and was sponsored by the Office of Student Affairs and the School of Visual Arts, according to the tweet.

According to the HUB-Robeson Galleries Twitter, students from the School of Visual Arts, the University Student Advisory Boards, Asian American Student Coalition, Black Caucus, Latina Caucus, Native American Student Association and the Puerto Rican Student Association worked to create ideas for the five murals which will be displayed.

